Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,618 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39,982 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $295,998,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $584,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $2,338,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 43.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

Autodesk stock opened at $318.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.30 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

