Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 227.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACAD shares. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

