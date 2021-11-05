Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average is $92.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

