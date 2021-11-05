Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,435 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,534.53% and a negative return on equity of 166.54%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

