Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,615 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,615 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 883,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $423,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,594 shares of company stock worth $33,580,685. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $179.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.20 and a 1-year high of $179.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.08.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.