Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBGSY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

