Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBBTF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.