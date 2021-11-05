SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $380.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price increased by Cowen from $347.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $346.47 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 131.74 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,952 shares of company stock worth $89,696,655 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

