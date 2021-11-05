SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

SBFG stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $133.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,897,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SB Financial Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 152,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

