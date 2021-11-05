Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 872,713 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,283,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 323,598 shares of company stock worth $1,679,044 in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STSA stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

