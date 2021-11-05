Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $114.24 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $104.53.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.76.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $68.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

