Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. On average, analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMTI opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.91 and a beta of 2.21. Sanara MedTech has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83.

In other news, insider Zachary B. Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $34,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $134,660. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sanara MedTech stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

