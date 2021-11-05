salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 169.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,807 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $307.63. The company had a trading volume of 73,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $308.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.83 and its 200-day moving average is $251.74.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 867,164 shares of company stock valued at $236,974,607 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

