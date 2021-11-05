Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS.

SAGE stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,870. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.76.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

