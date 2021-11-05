Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,506. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.56.

SB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Bulkers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 538,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Safe Bulkers worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

