Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.56

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.56 and traded as low as $25.25. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 3,776 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.