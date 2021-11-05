Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.06. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 349,608 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.