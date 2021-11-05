SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Investment analysts at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at 8.07 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of 7.30 and a 12 month high of 12.90.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.