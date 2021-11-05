S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on S&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on S&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

SANT stock opened at €20.06 ($23.60) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.06. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €15.25 ($17.94) and a fifty-two week high of €24.20 ($28.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

