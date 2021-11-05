Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.50 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

RYI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. 1,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ryerson as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

