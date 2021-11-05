Ryder System (R) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Ryder System (NYSE: R) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2021 – Ryder System had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Ryder System had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Ryder System had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Ryder System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Ryder System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Ryder System had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Ryder System was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ryder is benefiting from improving economic and freight conditions. While the Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment is being aided by new business and higher volumes, the Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) unit is gaining from increased rental pricing. The company’s raised earnings guidance for 2021 owing to favorable market conditions, including improved used vehicle sales as well as higher pricing in lease and commercial rental businesses, is encouraging. Earnings per share are estimated in the band of $7.20-$7.50 compared with $5.50-$5.90 expected previously. The positivity surrounding the stocks is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings being revised upward in the past 60 days. With its operations improving, the stock has outperformed its industry in a year. However, Ryder’s weak liquidity position is concerning.”

NYSE:R traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.40. 579,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,395. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -859.26%.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ryder System by 59.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,659,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

