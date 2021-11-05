Ryanair’s (RYAAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.24 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.48.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $121.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,878,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 314,025 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ryanair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after purchasing an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

