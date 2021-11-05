Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64), reports. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.25. 270,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,431. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ryanair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 240.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,109,000 after buying an additional 314,025 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after buying an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 14.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,862,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

