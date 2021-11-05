Royale Finance Price Up 97.6% Over Last Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 97.6% higher against the dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $6.09 million and $611,761.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00084271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00081640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00103465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.52 or 0.07264093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,114.16 or 0.94896047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,197,903 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

