Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “C$60.00” Price Target for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$60.00 target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.88.

CNQ traded up C$1.97 on Friday, hitting C$54.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.32 and a 12-month high of C$54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total value of C$509,345.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,748.99. Insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

