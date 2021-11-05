Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOGEF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

DOGEF traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.82. 2,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.70. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $128.06 and a fifty-two week high of $226.79.

Ørsted A/S engages in the provision of renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy & Thermal Power, Distribution & Customer Solutions and Other Activities. The Wind Power segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in Denmark, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, USA, and Taiwan.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.