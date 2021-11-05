Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Price Target to C$16.00

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PSYTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSYTF traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. 5,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. Pason Systems has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $8.54.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

