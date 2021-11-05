Royal Bank of Canada Raises Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$255.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$251.00 to C$255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTC.A. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$234.00 target price on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$232.88.

Shares of TSE CTC.A opened at C$183.70 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$151.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$187.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$194.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

