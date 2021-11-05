Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 72,392 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of Berry Global Group worth $33,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after purchasing an additional 261,016 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $7,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 189.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Truist started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

