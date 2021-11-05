Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target to $55.00

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.89.

TuSimple stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.83. 6,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,881. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

