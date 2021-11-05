Royal Bank of Canada Increases Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Price Target to C$15.00

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHWWF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619. Chesswood Group has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59.

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the commercial equipment finance. It operates through U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment involves in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

