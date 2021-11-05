Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$126.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$127.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.14.

PBH stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$135.51. 44,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.87. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$94.56 and a 52 week high of C$137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 53.69.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.5904515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

