Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HSBC were worth $32,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

