Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$29.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.88.

CCJ opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 407.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 379,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

