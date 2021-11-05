Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 371,928 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $34,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $59.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.69 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

