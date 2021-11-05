Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calyxt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 127.64% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Carr acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Koschak acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Calyxt by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Calyxt by 32.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Calyxt by 158.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 52.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Calyxt by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

