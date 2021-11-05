Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report $581.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $581.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $581.70 million. Rollins reported sales of $536.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rollins by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,626,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,843,000 after buying an additional 579,401 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Rollins by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 559,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rollins by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after buying an additional 447,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

