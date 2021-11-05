Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $475.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.21.

ROKU stock traded down $9.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.25. 97,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 173.63 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 1-year low of $207.50 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,918,271.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 536.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

