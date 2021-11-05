Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $277.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.25.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.50. 13,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,621. Rogers has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $273.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.08. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 37,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Rogers by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

