Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.60

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 2901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $852.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.25 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,234,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter worth $95,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

