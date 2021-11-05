Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,934 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $30,471,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after acquiring an additional 802,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $17,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.79. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.32.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

