Robyn M. Denholm Sells 25,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.66, for a total value of $28,541,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,229.91 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $840.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $720.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $8,063,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

