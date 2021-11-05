Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,814 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,060,000 after purchasing an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,140,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,392 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after purchasing an additional 722,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,804,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,621 shares during the last quarter.

EWU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. 17,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,590. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $34.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13.

