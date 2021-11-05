Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,184,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,740,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,709. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55.

