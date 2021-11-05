Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,256 shares during the quarter. BGC Partners accounts for about 0.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,086,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 161,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 29,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,939. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.