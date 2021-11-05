Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $32.21 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 70.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,652 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.9% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $32,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.0% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,243,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $280.62 and a 52 week high of $399.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

