Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13,171.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after buying an additional 696,332 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after buying an additional 673,798 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,198,000.

BATS VLUE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.60. 1,119,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

