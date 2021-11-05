Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.35. The company had a trading volume of 74,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.82 and a 1-year high of $144.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

