RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,972. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

