Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.85. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 32.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 52.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 141.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

